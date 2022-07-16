Viroqua library to host virtual author talk by Pao Lor

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with La Crosse Public Library, will be hosting a program featuring Wisconsin author Dr. Pao Lor. The program will be offered virtually via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 28. The Zoom link will be made available on the McIntosh Memorial Library website and Facebook page.

Lor is the author of the book "Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee’s Childhood Story of Survival." In the book Lor shares his unassuming and transformative childhood journey from his isolated, tribal village in central Laos to the heartland of America, an inspirational coming of age story capturing the essence of the enduring human spirit and the Hmong American experience. Pao’s story is a homage to individuals, communities, organizations, and countries that welcome and give persecuted individuals and families the opportunities for a new life. The book is published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Prior to joining UW-Green Bay in 2005, he was a middle and high school administrator and teacher, high school and college soccer head coach, and university academic advisor. Lor is the education chair and professor of education at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He resides in Kimberly, Wisconsin, and enjoys time with his family and friends, traveling, biking, motorcycling and playing soccer.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.