Viroqua library to host virtual program on Vernon County Normal School

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society, will be hosting a virtual program on the Normal School of Vernon County. Join Historical Society volunteer Veronica Kleiber for the program offered through Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10:30 a.m. Zoom links can be found on the library’s website or Viroqua Library Facebook page.

The Vernon County Normal School was built in the early 1900s as a training school for teachers. The Teachers College or Normal School was under the jurisdiction of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors. The students were required to complete a one-year program until 1937 when it was changed to a two-year course. After graduating nearly 2,000 teachers the school was closed in 1972. In 1989, the building was purchased by the Vernon County Historical Society to be used as a museum. The building is located at 410 S. Center Aven. in Viroqua.