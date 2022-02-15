Viroqua library to host Wisconsin author Jeff Kannel

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Wisconsin author and book reading at the end of February. Jeff Kannel will be the featured author for the program on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. The program will take place inside the library lobby. Kannel will speak about his book "Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War." Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Based on 10 years of research, "Make Way for Liberty" documents the stories of nearly 700 African American men who served with the Union Army and Navy representing Wisconsin in the Civil War. Information was gathered from more than 20 libraries and museums in Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Historical Society Library and Archives, and the National Archives in Washington, D.C. The book tells how the future soldiers arrived in the state, how they joined the Union Army, and what their military experiences were in the fight to restore the Union and to end enslavement. In the post-war years, they encountered a mix of acceptance and respect for their military service but frequent rejection and discrimination because of their race.

Little-known parts of this history include service as enlisted men and as employees of previously all-white Wisconsin regiments and the strong family bonds among the Black veterans who remained in Wisconsin after the war. Many of these men actively asserted the political and civil rights which they felt they had earned through their service. African American Civil War veterans are buried in at least 31 Wisconsin counties, reflecting their rural and small-town origins in the state.

The book received the 2021 Book of Merit Award from the Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators.

Kannel is a retired physical therapist and educator. He has been a tour guide at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, since 2011. An active speaker on this topic, he is also co-author (with Victoria Tashjian) of “Henry Sink: Settler, Soldier, Citizen” for the Wisconsin Magazine of History.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608- 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

