Viroqua library to host Wisconsin author Jerry McGinley

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program featuring Wisconsin author Jerry McGinley. The in-person program will be held in the library lobby, Friday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. The author will be talking about his new book, "A Driftless Murder."

"A Driftless Murder " features retired cop and former detective Pat Donegal. Readers will be drawn in from the beginning when Donegal receives a call from Kickapoo County Chief Deputy Hennie Duggan. A gruesome discovery of human remains on a ridge portends grisly possibilities that neither man wants to consider. The retired cop realizes the investigation might not only be unsolvable but could land him in prison or an early grave.

McGinley lives in Waunakee, Wisconsin, but grew up in Crawford County. He is the author of six novels and a poetry chapbook. He is the founder and editor of the Yahara Prairie Review and Lake City Lights.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

