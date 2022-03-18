 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua library to host youth bus trip

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is sponsoring a bus trip for current fourth-grade students to travel to the Hmong Culture and Community Agency in La Crosse. The trip is scheduled for Thursday, April 7.

Registered participants will travel by chartered bus from the library at 3:30 p.m. to the Hmong Culture and Community Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Hmong Education Project. The project offers teachings about Hmong history and culture through four interactive stations. Those stations include Hmong Story Cloth, Hmong Village, Laos Jungle, and Crossing the Mekong River/Living in Refugee Camps.

Attendees will be provided with a snack on the bus en route to La Crosse. The bus will return to library by 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to participate in the bus trip, but registration is required. Sign up by contacting Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5. The registration deadline is Friday, April 1.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

