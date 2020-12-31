Viroqua library to launch home delivery service

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a comprehensive home delivery service in January 2021. The service will offer the opportunity to any resident in the Viroqua Area School District to have library materials delivered to their home if they are unable to travel to the library themselves either permanently or on a temporary basis. The service is also available to those within assisted living and retirement homes, health care and day care facilities.
The home delivery service will be managed by former Library Youth Service Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp. “Since Mary retired as our youth service director, we have been working together to develop a home delivery service for our patrons,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “We accelerated the development as we know COVID-19 has presented challenges for people to access the resources their local public library provides.”
The delivery of library materials will be made as needed by volunteer drivers. Typically, deliveries will be made on Wednesday and Thursday of each week. The materials will be delivered direct to the patron’s place of residence. Volunteers will also pick up and return checked out materials when they bring a new delivery. All materials owned by McIntosh Memorial Library can be borrowed. Plus, materials from other libraries in the Winding Rivers Library System. Patrons can reserve or request materials online through the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Orders can also be placed by calling the library circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
Patrons interested in the home delivery service will be asked to fill out an application. Applications can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org under Specialty Services. Applications can also be picked up at the library. Due to a limited number of volunteers all applications will be carefully reviewed. Material delivery is scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 11. There is no charge for the service. For more information, contact Mulvaney-Kemp at m.mulvaneykemp@wrlsweb.org or call the library at 637-7151, extension 6.