Viroqua library to launch home delivery service

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a comprehensive home delivery service in January 2021. The service will offer the opportunity to any resident in the Viroqua Area School District to have library materials delivered to their home if they are unable to travel to the library themselves either permanently or on a temporary basis. The service is also available to those within assisted living and retirement homes, health care and day care facilities.

The home delivery service will be managed by former Library Youth Service Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp. “Since Mary retired as our youth service director, we have been working together to develop a home delivery service for our patrons,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “We accelerated the development as we know COVID-19 has presented challenges for people to access the resources their local public library provides.”