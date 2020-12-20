Viroqua library to launch reading, activity program in 2021

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a one-year reading and activity program on Jan. 1, 2021 titled “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.” The program is a self-directed reading and activity humanities program intended for all ages.
Through Dec. 31, 2021 the library will be acknowledging a “Heritage,” “History” or “Awareness” of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources.
The program will offer, age specific lists of library resources for self-directed contemplation, age specific lists instructing participants how to make purposeful, direct-action toward a cause, and monthly interactive virtual diversity programs to explore cultures, ideas, and perspectives.
Library Director Trina Erickson and Programming Assistant Laci Sheldon began working on the creation of the program six months ago. To date, the program has been awarded two grants to support the purchase of new library materials and fund interactive and engaging program content.
“‘Creating Community Beyond Biases’ is both a self-directed reading program to contemplate human diversity and an interactive activity program to promote an inclusive community,” Sheldon said.
The monthly program topics include:
- January: East Asian Heritage Month;
- February: African American History Month;
- March: National Women’s History Month;
- April: Arab American Heritage Month;
- May: South Asian and South East Asian American Heritage Month;
- June: LGBTQIA+ Pride Month;
- July: Immigration & Refugee Awareness, Jewish American, and White Ethnic American Heritage Month;
- August: Food Insecurity, Poverty & Homelessness Awareness Month;
- September: LatinX & Hispanic American Heritage Month;
- October: Disability & Mental Health Awareness Month;
- November: American Indian & Alaskan Native Heritage Month;
- December: Universal Human Rights Month.
The program will be offered through Beanstack Reading & Activity Challenges on the McIntosh Memorial Library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Beanstack can be used to access the reading lists and links to programs. Patrons can also use Beanstack to record reading and program participation. Programs associated with “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” will be available to watch on the library’s YouTube Channel: McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua and on Vernon Communications Channel 14.
For more information about this program, contact the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
