Viroqua library to observe Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At McIntosh Memorial Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Storytime, Book Clubs, lectures, craft classes, digital resources, and more.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.
McIntosh Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, McIntosh Memorial Library will host Library Card Sign-up activities including Library Bingo, a photo booth, and opportunities to earn prizes when you register for a library card.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.