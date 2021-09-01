Viroqua library to observe Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At McIntosh Memorial Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Storytime, Book Clubs, lectures, craft classes, digital resources, and more.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.