McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with Tangled Hickory Wine Bar, will present an adult 3-D art class. Register now for the classes which will be held July 11, 18 and 25 beginning at 6 p.m. at Tangled Hickory in downtown Viroqua.
Viroqua artist Anne Butera will facilitate the 3-D Color Art course using materials from award-winning freelance illustrator, Hannah Davies. Using 3-D glasses and the appropriate tools, participants will be able to turn the black and white designs into pieces of 3-D art.
Registration for this adult class is required, as the class size is limited. Stop by the library or call 637-7151.
