Registrations are being accepted for four adult art classes scheduled at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua during the months of February and March.

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. a “Watercolor Painting” class will be held. Under the direction of Maggie Strittmater, participants in the class will learn how to paint a cactus.

A “Beginning Woodcarving” class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. inside the library program room. Carver John Sutton, along with other local carvers, will lead the two-hour session. All beginning carvers will be paired with an advanced carver for one-on-one assistance. All attendees will carve an item to take home.

In the month of March another “Beginning Woodcarving” class is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. inside the library program room. Advance carvers will team up with beginning carvers for two hours of education and carving exercises.

Also in March a beginner’s level class on how to make a coaster using a weaving technique will be offered. Attendees will make cardboard looms and create two coasters before the end of the session. The coaster class is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. in the McIntosh Memorial Library program room.

All art classes are offered at no cost and materials are provided. Space and materials are limited, so registration for all classes is required. To register, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.