Viroqua library to offer beginning beekeeping classes

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a two-part beginning beekeeping class. The classes are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the library lobby at 205 S. Rock Ave.

Jim Krause from Viroqua is a beekeeper and will be teaching the class using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees and maintaining the hive, among others. This class is intended for area residents new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. To register for the class, contact the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6.