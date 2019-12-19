Viroqua library to offer book repair workshop

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a workshop on how to repair damaged books on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. in the program room.
Librarian Kathleen Kroska will demonstrate the variety of techniques that are used to repair damaged books using specific book repair supplies. Participants are encouraged to bring with them at least one book they would like to learn how to repair. All participants will be provided with book repair supplies to use during the workshop. Registration is required, as space is limited. To register, stop by at 205 S. Rock Ave., or call the library at 637-7151.