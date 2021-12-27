Viroqua library to offer employment related services

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Department of Workforce Development will be providing employment related services to area residents beginning in 2022. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Myron Daubert from the La Crosse Department of Workforce Development will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room.

Daubert is able to provide assistance with career counseling, applying for unemployment, resume writing, interview preparation, networking, and more. The services provided are offered as a walk-in service and an appointment is not needed. Individual appointments can be scheduled by contacting Daubert at 608-405-4548. The employment services will be offered the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.

For more information about this upcoming service, call the library at 608-637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0