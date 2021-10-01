Viroqua library to offer media conversion kit services

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering free media conversion kit services beginning in October.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 4, patrons will be able to reserve a time to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs and slides to DVDs using two media conversion kits provided by the library. The kits will be available to use daily through Nov. 19. Patrons using the kits will need to provide their own DVDs and must abide by all copyright restrictions.

To reserve a date and time to use a kit, log onto the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and select the “reservation” option to get started.

The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.

