Viroqua library to offer media conversion service in March, April

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering a media conversion service during the months of March and April. Beginning on Monday, March 2, people will be able to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs, or slides and 35mm film to digital using media conversion kits provided by the library.
The kits will be available to use daily at no charge inside the library through Thursday, April 30. Those using the kits will need to provide their own DVD or flash drive and must abide by all copyright restrictions. To reserve a date and time to use a kit, log onto the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and select the “reserve a space” option to get started.
The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For more information about this service, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.