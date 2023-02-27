McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering local tweens and teens the opportunity to experience a virtual reality headset with a series of programs during the month of March.

Youth Services Assistant Freckle Idris will host "Virtual Reality Teen Time" every Wednesday afternoon in March. Youth ages 11-17 are invited to join Idris in the library Teen Area from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Participants will have a chance to experience and explore the General/Everybody-rated games on a Meta Oculus Virtual Reality Headset with supervision.

Virtual reality headsets replace the user's natural environment with virtual reality content, such as a movie, a game or a prerecorded 360-degree virtual reality environment that allows the user to turn and look around, just as in the physical world.

Registration for the programs is not required.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.