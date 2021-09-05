Viroqua library to participate in Waking Up White Regional Read

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is one of several organizations participating in the Waking Up White Regional Read from August through November. The program encourages people to read “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving.
In addition, there will be opportunities to attend public presentations, and engage in book chat conversations about ways to create a more welcoming and inclusive multicultural community. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration can be done on the La Crosse Public Library’s event calendar at www.lacrosselibrary.org/events.
The Regional Read kick-off event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse with Amanda Florence Goodnough of Social Responsibility Speaks. The presentation is titled “Racial Healing Across Segregated Places and ‘Midwest Nice’ Faces.”
From September through November there will be 20 book chats occurring over the course of the Regional Read, at a variety of locations across the area. These are free, 90-minute, small group, theme-based facilitated discussions based on a topic raised in the book “Waking Up White.” Having finished the book is not a requirement for joining the discussion. Book chat spaces are limited to six people per group to facilitate courageous conversations. McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting a chat on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. The title is, “Why Being ‘Color-Blind’ is Not a Good Approach.”
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.