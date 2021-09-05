Viroqua library to participate in Waking Up White Regional Read

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is one of several organizations participating in the Waking Up White Regional Read from August through November. The program encourages people to read “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving.

In addition, there will be opportunities to attend public presentations, and engage in book chat conversations about ways to create a more welcoming and inclusive multicultural community. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration can be done on the La Crosse Public Library’s event calendar at www.lacrosselibrary.org/events.

The Regional Read kick-off event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse with Amanda Florence Goodnough of Social Responsibility Speaks. The presentation is titled “Racial Healing Across Segregated Places and ‘Midwest Nice’ Faces.”