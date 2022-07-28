Viroqua library to partner with The Parenting Place for play group

Parenting is a tangle of joyful moments, doubts, and questions. Parents do best when they can share those moments with other adults who care about kids. The Parenting Place, with offices in La Crosse, Sparta, and Tomah has always been there for parents with free Parent-Child Play Groups.

Now, with funding secured by Vernon County Birth to 3 through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, the Parenting Place will be able to offer Play Groups in Vernon County. Although especially tailored for families with children ages 0-3 who are in the Birth to 3 program which supports families with children with delays or disabilities, the Play Groups are open to all families with children ages 0-5 and their siblings.

The Vernon County Birth to 3 Parent-Child Play Group is unique among the six Parent-Child Play Groups currently held in La Crosse and Monroe counties because it will be facilitated by both a parent educator (Amber Brantner) and an occupational therapist (Taylor Nelson) who can support all parents in understanding and supporting age-level child development.

“I am so excited to be involved in the play group to be able to watch children develop, grow, and learn new skills while playing with their parents, caregivers, and peers! It brings me joy to be a part of watching and assisting families interact with one another and discover the joys and beauty of playing. I'm also excited to bring information and general tips regarding child development, sensory processing difficulties, and feeding development to allow your children to maximize their abilities and independence in their daily activities,” said Nelson.

The Vernon County Birth to 3 Play Group will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua with support from Library Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon. Eventually, the group’s facilitators will have the Play Group alternate through other locations in the county on the fourth Thursday of each month to reach more rural populations. Planners also look forward to organizing evening events to reach parents who work during the day.

“The Parenting Place Play Groups were a huge blessing when my own kids were young, and I am so happy to be involved in facilitating them as a parent educator! I love seeing the children’s faces light up when they discover a new toy or art project they can try with their caregiver, and I love to see the caregivers’ load lightened for an hour as they engage in play with their child, connect with other parents, and receive encouragement from a parent educator! I want caregivers to feel comfortable to come to playgroup, enjoy the time with their children, ask questions, and leave feeling connected to others who are doing this challenging, amazing work of caring for young children!” said Brantner.

The Vernon County Birth to 3 Parent-Child Play Group will be held on Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. No registration is needed, and it is free. All families are welcome to attend for playtime, story time, art, and snack. A typical play group session includes child-led play, art, snack, and story time. Throughout all of it, parents and caregivers have a chance to meet other families and build friendships that may last a lifetime!

To learn more, email marilynhuckenpoehler@theparentingplace.net or call The Parenting Place at 608-716-3955. Information is also available through McIntosh Memorial Library at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or 608-637-7151 extension 5.