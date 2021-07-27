Viroqua library to recognize National Wellness Month in August

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be celebrating National Wellness Month in August with four presentations. All during August, National Wellness Month focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. Research has shown self-care helps manage stress and promotes happiness. The library will be hosting the following programs inside the library courtyard:

FoodWIse Nutrition with Sheena Cook-Fuglsang: Friday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Sheena Cook-Fuglsang is the FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for the UW-Madison Division of Extension serving Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties. Sheena works with community partners to provide direct education about updating policies, systems, and environmental factors that help to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Cook-Fuglsang worked with staff from McIntosh Memorial Library to write a federal grant to begin the Growing Forward Together Garden in spring 2021 behind the bathhouse on Rock Avenue.

Driftless Region Farm and Food Equity: Friday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m.