Viroqua library to recognize National Wellness Month in August

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be celebrating National Wellness Month in August with four presentations. All during August, National Wellness Month focuses on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. Research has shown self-care helps manage stress and promotes happiness. The library will be hosting the following programs inside the library courtyard:
FoodWIse Nutrition with Sheena Cook-Fuglsang: Friday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Sheena Cook-Fuglsang is the FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for the UW-Madison Division of Extension serving Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties. Sheena works with community partners to provide direct education about updating policies, systems, and environmental factors that help to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Cook-Fuglsang worked with staff from McIntosh Memorial Library to write a federal grant to begin the Growing Forward Together Garden in spring 2021 behind the bathhouse on Rock Avenue.
Driftless Region Farm and Food Equity: Friday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
Joy Miller, from Kendall, Wisconsin, grows organic vegetables at Keewaydin Farms with her husband, Rufus Haucke. Joy studied farm and food justice while earning her master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and completed her graduate research project, “Socially Responsible Food and Ethical Food Consumerism” on food values in the Driftless in 2018. In February of 2021, Joy and Rufus launched Driftless Curiosity, a land-based learning nonprofit with a mission to deepen people’s connection to the land.
Joy will discuss her graduate research project, “Socially Responsible Food and Ethical Food Consumerism." This community-based research project examines values toward socially responsible food and practicing ethical food consumerism in the Driftless community of Southwestern Wisconsin.
WIC Works for Families: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Vernon County WIC is part of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). It is a nutrition program for pregnant women, infants, women who are breastfeeding, postpartum women, and children younger than 5. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and connections to other community services. The program will be led by Amy Du Charme, a registered dietician and director of the Vernon County WIC program.
Community Hunger Solutions: Friday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Community Hunger Solutions of Viroqua connects locally produced foods with community members who lack access. Community Hunger Solutions partnered with the library to harvest, weigh, and distribute the produce grown in the Growing Forward Together Garden. The garden is located across the street from the library behind the bathhouse. The program will be presented by Program Manager Jeanette Burlingame
For more information about these programs, contact library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.