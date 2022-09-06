Viroqua library to recognize September as Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual art programs

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Mexican Folk Art Collective, are recognizing September as Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual art programs scheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 24.

McIntosh Memorial Library will offer supplies to support at-home creation. The take and make bags will be available for pick up beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. at the circulation desk.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Gerardo Figueroa will lead a program titled "Creative Clay Animals.” Gerardo builds familiar shapes, then molds them into animals, including the Coati -- an animal native to Mexico.

Gaby Santos will be featured from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. with a program titled "Traditional Mexican Woodcuts.” Gaby will discuss this art form and the designs of Mexico. Translation provided by Andrea Muniz and staff from the Consulado de Mexico in Milwaukee.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. there will be an art program titled "Calaveras Dulces Sugar Skulls" with Gaby Ortiz. Gaby will discuss the significance of calaveras dulces in Dia de los Muertos celebrations of Mexico and beyond.

The second program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. titled "Chinelo Art and Dance" will feature artist Oscar Hernandez. Oscar exhibits and performs as the President of the Chinelo Association of Mexico. Translation provided by Diana Hernandez and staff from the Consulado de Mexico in Milwaukee.

The Zoom links for the programs are available on the library website or “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. The programs are supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional support provided by the Mexican Folk Art Collective, Driftless Curiosity, Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee and McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.