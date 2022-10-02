Viroqua library, VAS partner for Boba Book Clubs

McIntosh Memorial Library and the Viroqua Middle/High School library have joined together to connect middle school aged students to adult community leaders through books.

The collaborative project is named “Boba Book Clubs.” Boba Book Clubs is an updated version of the award-winning library program “Journal Buddies.” The concept of Journal Buddies was to bring sixth-grade students from public, private, and home schools together to read a book of their choice with an adult community leader for one month.

“When Journal Buddies was put on pause due to the pandemic it became the perfect time to talk with teachers, students, and adult participants about the future of the program. The teachers were very interested in bringing in a Battle of the Books component to the program,” said Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon.

Battle of the Books is a program that invites sixth- through eighth-grade students to read a book and take a computerized comprehension quiz. Students may even qualify for the statewide Battle of the Books program competition.

Sheldon said, “The students indicated they wanted to be part of a book club but to have perks along the way. The adult volunteers indicated they wanted to meet with the students in person to discuss the books.” As a result, Boba Book Clubs were formed. The updated program will be offered to all fifth- through eighth-grade students in the Viroqua Area School District. The program will run from September to May, with the statewide Battle of the Books qualifying tournaments beginning in March. Once a month Viroqua Area Schools will host a breakfast and McIntosh Memorial Library will host a boba tea party so all student participants and adult volunteers will have an opportunity to meet and talk about the books they are reading together.

Students in Grades 5-8 from Viroqua Area Schools interested in participating may contact Gidget Moore, middle/high school librarian, at 608-637-1638. Those interested in being an adult volunteer or a student not enrolled in the public school wanting to participate, may call Sheldon at McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

More information can be found under the Boba Book Clubs tab online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org