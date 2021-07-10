 Skip to main content
Viroqua library, Vernon County ADRC to host outdoor concert
Viroqua library, Vernon County ADRC to host outdoor concert

Calvin and Friends

Calvin and Friends will give a concert in Eckhart Park, Viroqua, Tuesday, July 10. The concert is hosted by McIntosh Memorial Library and the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Pictured are vocalists Dodie Whitaker and the Rev. Calvin Morris, Greg Leighton on guitar, and Tim Jenkins on harmonica. Not pictured is member Jane Keeley.

 Contributed photo

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center, will be hosting a summer concert at Eckhart Park in Viroqua. The concert will take place Tuesday, July 20, at 2 p.m. inside the large park shelter.

The concert will feature the musical group Calvin and Friends. The group members include Viroqua area residents the Rev. Calvin Morris, Dodie Whitaker, Greg Leighton, Tim Jenkins and Jane Keeley. The group performs well-known classic songs that are easy to sing along to. The concert is being offered at no charge. Refreshments will be served.

This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Bader Philanthropies and Friends of McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

