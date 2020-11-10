Viroqua library virtual program to highlight the Fortney Hotel

McIntosh Memorial Library, Vernon County Historical Society, and Ridgeland Restorations LLC are partnering for a “Conversations” program titled, "The Fortney Hotel: Past, Present and Future." Join in on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. for this presentation live on Vernon Communications Co-op Community television Channel 14 or the library's YouTube Channel, McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua.
During the program you will hear about the Fortney's historical past on Viroqua's Main Street from the commentary provided by the Vernon County Historical Society researchers. The researchers are Dave Krier, Carol Krogan, and Bonnie Sterling. Watch videos of the new owners Larry, Sue, Brian and Amy Wrobel, and Ridgeland Restorations LLC, as they presently demo the old, reclaim the treasures, and remodel the interior and exterior of the hotel. Plus, hear more details from their family about their vision for the bright future of this historic Main Street building.
Information can be found about the remodel on the Fortney Hotel’s Instagram and Facebook page, both at thehistoricfortney.
This program is being offered virtually as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. Funding for the program provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
