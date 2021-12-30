Viroqua library's 'Adult Winter Reading' program begins Jan. 3

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting the fourth annual “Adult Winter Reading” program in 2022. Adults are encouraged to stop by the library beginning Monday, Jan. 3, to pick up a participation bookmark.

Through Monday, Feb. 28, participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto the bookmark. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize. The grand prize drawing will be held Tuesday, March 1. The program is supported by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.