Viroqua library's home delivery service continues

The McIntosh Memorial Library Home Delivery Service program launched in the fall of 2020 and is continuing to grow as it enters year two.

“The Home Delivery Service program began during COVID-19 as a way for the community to remain connected to the library and its resources while access was limited due to closures and safety efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Library Director Trina Erickson. “Providing access to library resources is a fundamental priority of any library. Our goal with creating the Home Delivery Service was to remove any obstacles a person may have to access books, magazines, DVDs, music CDs, and other resources available through the library. The program allows us to service the community beyond the building itself.”

McIntosh Memorial Library’s Home Delivery Service allows those unable to access the library on a temporary or permanent basis to receive library materials delivered to their homes once a week at no charge. Anyone residing within the Viroqua Area School District is eligible to apply for the service. The program has been well used by residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities, plus activity directors and staff from local day care centers. Programming and Outreach Assistant Maggie Strittmater is the program manager.

“While making a delivery to a local nursing home I was told the staff love to be able to pick out books and movies for the residents,” Strittmater said. “It is one of their favorite things to do, to go online and select items specifically for the residents and what the staff believes the residents may like. Then it is on their doorstep without having to go anywhere.”

The Home Delivery Service program delivers and picks up materials for return to the library on Wednesdays between 12 and 2 p.m. Contactless drop-off and pick-up is an option.

“The Home Delivery Service is a fantastic way not only for the residents of Viroqua, but for me to be able to meet new people and grow a relationship through the library, the materials and the resources that are available,” Strittmater said. “I love to talk books, and see how books, audiobooks, and all the other wonderful things the library has to offer, are a part of a person’s life.”

To sign up for home delivery or for questions, contact Strittmater at 608-637-7151, extension 7 for an application. The application is also available on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or can be picked up at the library circulation desk.

