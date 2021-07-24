Viroqua library's Laci Sheldon, volunteer Gabriela Marvan invited to Washington D.C.

“The origin of this idea began when I realized that my artist friends in Mexico were struggling with the pandemic situation,” Marvan said. “I know how talented they are, and I know that the world would be interested in knowing more about their art. Our goal with this Collective is to develop a connection between the Mexican folk artists living in Mexico and the Mexican folk artists living in the USA, empowering our art through sharing our process, our towns, our inspiration. We think that sharing this with you will be a way to give greater value to our work. We deeply believe that by working together we can show a sample of our cultural diversity and demonstrate that the future is better working in Collective. I moved to the USA in 2019, and I feel so happy to be bringing Mexico with me through my art and now through my artist friends’ art.”