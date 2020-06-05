Viroqua library's registration for children’s summer reading program begins June 8

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be joining libraries across the country by hosting a summer reading program for children. Registration for the program, “Imagine Your Story," will begin on Monday, June 8. Due to COVID-19, registration will be held online by going to the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org All of the registration details and instructions are posted under the link titled “Summer Reading Programs.”
Through Aug. 15, youth will have the opportunity to earn books and win door prizes by completing reading logs and attending virtual events throughout the summer. Starting Monday, June 15, the library will host daily activities beginning at 3 p.m. for youth between the ages of 6-14. The programs will be offered on the library YouTube channel. Direct links to each program will be posted on the library website. In addition, participants may order “Take and Make” bags from the library. These bags contain the necessary supplies so participants can complete the daily activities of crafts, science, and cooking offered by the library. An order form for the bags is also on the library website.
For more information about the summer reading program, call the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or view the calendar of events online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
