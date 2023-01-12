Viroqua Lions Club Eyeglass Project collects 6,000 pair in 19 months

In 2022, the Viroqua Lions Club Eyeglass Project received support from 118 businesses in Viroqua, Westby and Readstown.
The businesses in those communities were drop-off points for people to donate their old eyeglasses to the project. As of Dec. 22, 2022, the Viroqua Lions had collected and donated 6,000 eyeglasses to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation in Rosholt, Wisconsin, where they were recycled and distributed to people who were in need of eyeglasses. The eyeglasses were collected in 19 months.
If businesses would like to be a drop-off point for eyeglasses, they may contact Michael Stephen, eyeglass coordinator, at 608-632-6499. Stephen is also the contact person if a business place would like to be a drop-off point for hearing aids, inkjet cartridges and cellphones, all of which are recycled and benefit Lions projects.