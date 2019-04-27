The Viroqua Lions Club will hold their annual rummage sale at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, May 16-18.
Viroqua Lions are still accepting donations for their sale. Furniture and lawn and garden tools and equipment are particularly needed. Pick ups or drop offs can be arranged by calling Simp Hanson at 608-632-1338 or Wayne Sherry at 608-606-4105. As long as items have some resale value the Lions will pick up items free of charge. The club cannot accept large TV consoles, used, non-digital TVs or old printers. Small working appliances are welcome.
As with all Lions activities, all of the proceeds of this sale are returned to the community as donations or through service activities.
Grilled brats will be available for sale as well.
