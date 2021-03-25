Viroqua Lions Club seeks donations for annual rummage sale; proceeds to benefit community

The Viroqua Lions Club is now accepting donations of furniture, lawn and garden, outdoor sports equipment, small working appliances, and shop tools for their annual rummage sale at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, May 13-15.

The club is looking for “estate” type donations for people who are downsizing, or have a smaller donation after buying some new furniture.

Pick ups or drop offs can be arranged by calling Simp Hanson at 608-632-1338, Steve Hill at 612-750-3144 or Wayne Sherry at 608-606-4105. The club cannot accept clothing, bed mattresses, large TV consoles, used non-digital TVs or old printers. As long as the donated items have some resale value, the Lions will pick up donations free of charge.

The rummage sale will take place Thursday and Friday, May 13 and 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. Grilled brats and soda/water will also be available for sale.

All of the proceeds from the rummage sale are used by the Viroqua Lions Club in the form of grants, donations, and help to individuals and groups in the Viroqua area. Examples of Lions service and charitable giving includes vision screening for area elementary students, Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus backpacks, diabetes screening, the Lions Eye Bank, the Driftless Humane Society, and many more.

As an added service, upon approval of the Lions Club Rummage Sale Committee, if you are doing a serious downsize or have an estate donation, in exchange for several rummage sale items, the Lions club will help you empty out the house and help discard items that your family no longer wants.

