Viroqua Main Street apartments conceptual plan informational meeting set for Oct. 5

The city of Viroqua encourages area residents to participate in an informational meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. in person or virtually. Northpointe Development is hosting the informational meeting regarding their proposed Main Street apartments conceptual plans for 602 N. Main St. in the city of Viroqua.

Those who wish to meet in person, please gather at the Viroqua Middle School/High School Library at 100 Blackhawk Drive at 6 p.m., where representatives from Northpointe Development will discuss their conceptual plans and engage with the community.

For those interested in meeting virtually, the Zoom meeting will also begin at 6 p.m. Online questions will be recorded and answered as part of a Frequently Asked Questions document.

Virtual Option (Via Zoom): Online Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89776030658

Phone Number: (646) 931 - 3860

Enter Meeting ID: 897-7603-0658

Development Materials: Please visit https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/main-street-apartmentsdevelopment-project for access to a variety of materials related to the proposed development.

For those who can’t make either option or have additional questions after the meeting, can send comments or questions regarding the proposal to Jake@NorthpointeDev.com.