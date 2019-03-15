A Viroqua man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine March 13 following a traffic stop on County Hwy. E and Hwy. 27 in Crawford County.
According to the Crawford County Sherriff's Office, the department's K-9 unit initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on County Hwy. E and Hwy. 27. The vehicle was reported to have been seen leaving the scene of one-vehicle crash in the township of Utica several minutes prior.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Randol Zeigler, 40, of Lynxville. A passenger, and owner of the vehicle, Joshua Czap, 43, of Viroqua was escorted back to the squad for further investigation. While seated in the squad, the deputy observed Czap attempting to conceal something in his groin. The deputy removed Czap from the squad to locate what he was hiding and Czap began resisting. Czap continued to resist for several seconds before the deputy was able to escort him to the ground. Czap was searched and several plastic baggies were discovered in his pants, some of which had a small amount of white residue.
K-9 Breck was utilized for an open free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of one or more controlled substances within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a small plastic container with white crystal residue inside.
Czap is currently on probation for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and was subsequently arrested for probation violation and resisting an officer. Czap was transported to the Crawford County Jail. While at the jail the deputy located several grams of a crystal substance in the squad car where Czap was seated during transport. The crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Czap was ultimately charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer, and probation violation.
