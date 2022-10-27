Viroqua man dies as the result of rollover accident on Hwy 56

A Viroqua man has died as the result of a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 56 near Elm Drive in the town of Liberty, Oct. 25. It's the county's fourth traffic fatality this year.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:08 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call about the accident.

The driver, Eiliv E. Ellefson, 42, was alone and traveling west on State Hwy. 56. The vehicle left the roadway, traveling on the side of the road about 160 yards before overturning and coming to a stop against an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Life-saving measures were performed on scene before he was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.

The Viroqua First Responders, Viola EMS, Viola Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Vernon County Coroners Office assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroners Office.