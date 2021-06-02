Viroqua man dies in motorcycle accident

A Viroqua man died in a motorcycle accident May 31 on County Road O to the north of State Hwy. 56 in the town of Harmony. It was Vernon County's fourth traffic fatality of 2021.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:19 p.m. a motorcycle operated by a Nicholas Miller, 40, was traveling south on County Road O when he left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

The Genoa First Responders, Genoa Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0