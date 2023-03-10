A Viroqua man was injured in a car versus deer crash Wednesday, March 8, at State Hwy. 56 and County Hwy. S near Liberty in the town of Liberty.

At 4:45 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency 9-1-1 Dispatch Center was alerted to the crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Zach Fogelson, 28, of Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 56 when he struck a deer in the roadway. During the crash, Fogelson struck his head on the steering wheel.