A Viroqua man was injured in a car versus deer crash Wednesday, March 8, at State Hwy. 56 and County Hwy. S near Liberty in the town of Liberty.
At 4:45 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency 9-1-1 Dispatch Center was alerted to the crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Zach Fogelson, 28, of Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 56 when he struck a deer in the roadway. During the crash, Fogelson struck his head on the steering wheel.
Kickapoo Rescue arrived on scene and transported Fogelson by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ron's Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The Viola Fire Department also responded.