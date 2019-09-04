A Viroqua man was injured in a motorcycle crash on County Hwy. Y near Avalanche, in the town of Webster, Sept. 1.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:50 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the motorcycle crash. Christopher Clemens, 42, was eastbound with a group of motorcycles. Jon Montgomery, 39, of Viroqua, was operating a motorcycle just ahead of Clemens. The group of motorcycles entered into a sharp corner where a prior oil spill had occurred. Montgomery's motorcycle lost control on the oil spill. Clemens, who was trying to avoid hitting Montgomery, also hit the oil spill and lost control. Both motorcycles went into the ditch and came to rest. Both operators were wearing helmets and riding gear.
Clemens sustained a possible head injury and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
