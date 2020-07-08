Viroqua man injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56 east of Viroqua

A Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 56 west of Cook Hill road in the town of Viroqua, Wednesday, July 8.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:45 a.m. Youssef El Massoudi, 37, was operating a compact car eastbound on State Hwy. 56, just east of the city of Viroqua when he lost control while negotiating a curve to the left.
The vehicle slid across the roadway, narrowly missing two oncoming motorists. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, traveled up and embankment, and overturned. El Massoudi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
The Viroqua Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
