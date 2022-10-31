Viroqua man injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 82

A Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Oct. 30 on State Hwy. 82 west of County Road A in the town of Union.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:33 a.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call from a passerby reporting the crash.

It was determined a vehicle operated by Todd Kemper, 33, of Viroqua was traveling east on State Hwy. 82 when the vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder. Kemper then attempted to re-enter the roadway, but was stopped by a guardrail.

Kemper was evaluated at the scene and transported by La Farge Area Ambulance to St. Joseph's Hospital for suspected injuries.

The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge Area Ambulance and Ron's Towing assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.