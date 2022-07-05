 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua man injured in rollover on Hwy. SS

  • 0

A 21-year-old Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on County Hwy. SS in the town of Liberty, July 2.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:40 p.m. Joshua Jones Jr. was traveling westbound on County Hwy. SS near Hall Drive in the town of Liberty. Jones lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a shed, then rolling over. Jones fled the scene and was located a short time later. Jones was taken into custody; alcohol is believed to be a factor. The vehicle was towed by Sleepy Hollow due to disabling damage.

Jones was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.

Viola Area Fire and EMS assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

The annual Marcia Andrew Strawberry Shortcake Social is coming up in just a few days! The social will be held on Monday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News