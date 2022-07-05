Viroqua man injured in rollover on Hwy. SS

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:40 p.m. Joshua Jones Jr. was traveling westbound on County Hwy. SS near Hall Drive in the town of Liberty. Jones lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a shed, then rolling over. Jones fled the scene and was located a short time later. Jones was taken into custody; alcohol is believed to be a factor. The vehicle was towed by Sleepy Hollow due to disabling damage.