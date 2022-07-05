Viroqua man injured in rollover on Hwy. SS

A 21-year-old Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on County Hwy. SS in the town of Liberty, July 2.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:40 p.m. Joshua Jones Jr. was traveling westbound on County Hwy. SS near Hall Drive in the town of Liberty. Jones lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a shed, then rolling over. Jones fled the scene and was located a short time later. Jones was taken into custody; alcohol is believed to be a factor. The vehicle was towed by Sleepy Hollow due to disabling damage.
Jones was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.
Viola Area Fire and EMS assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.