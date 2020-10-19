Viroqua man injured in sedan vs. tractor accident on Hwy. 14

A Viroqua man was injured in a motor vehicle versus tractor accident on U.S. Hwy. 14 south of Oak Knoll drive in the town of Viroqua, Sunday.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:35 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of the two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a tractor. Timothy A. Goldsmith, 39, of Viroqua, was operating a motor vehicle southbound when his vehicle struck the agricultural equipment trailer attached to the rear of the tractor being operated by Curtis J. Forde, 67, of Viroqua, causing Goldsmith's vehicle to travel off the highway and into the grassy center median. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and it was towed due to disabling damage.
Goldsmith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with non-life-threatening injuries. Forde was not injured.
Tri-State Ambulance, the Viroqua Fire Department and the Viroqua Police Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Sheriff's Office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!