A Viroqua man was injured in a single-motorcycle accident, Friday, July 26.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:17 p.m. a Michael Buros, 32, was traveling on County Road B near Springville Road in the town of Jefferson when he lost control on a corner and went off the road. Buros was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest next to a driveway. Buros was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.