A Viroqua man received non-life-threatening injuries in a single-motorcycle accident on County Road D, Wednesday, May 15, at about 11:58 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Casey Myhre, 27, was traveling north on County Road D in the town of Clinton near McDaniel Road. Myhre failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. Myhre was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge Area Ambulance service.
Cashton Fire Department and Cashton First Responders also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
