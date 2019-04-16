Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14, just east of the village of Readstown in the town of Kickapoo, Monday at about 5:45 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Rudolph R. Haugen, 48, was operating a mid-sized sport utility vehicle eastbound on Hwy. 14 and lost consciousness. In a curve to the left, the vehicle left the south side of the highway, traveling parallel to the highway. The vehicle traveled several hundred feet, became airborne and traveled over a ditch and concrete box culvert structure. The vehicle landed on the opposite side of the ditch and remained upright until striking a field road driveway entrance. The vehicle became airborne, landed in a field, flipped from end-to-end, and came to rest on its top.
Haugen sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Readstown EMS. He was later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where he is listed in stable condition.
The Readstown Fire Department and Readstown EMS assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
