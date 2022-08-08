Viroqua man injured in UTV accident in town of Sterling

A Viroqua man was injured in a private property UTV accident Thursday, Aug. 4, at S6528 Weber Road, town of Sterling, Viroqua.

At 8:12 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Mitchell Bass reporting that he could hear a male party screaming in the woods. According to the sheriff's office, Mitchell, along with his parents, Alan and Erica Bass, heard the screaming and began searching for the source of the sound.

Alan and Erica Bass eventually located a neighbor, William A. Espe, 66, in the woods on a logging road. Espe had been driving down the logging road on his UTV when he lost control and hit a tree. Espe had sustained significant injuries in the crash and was calling for help for quite some time before being found by the Basses.

A Vernon County deputy sheriff responded to the scene, along with members of the Wheatland Fire Department and First Responders. Alan Bass assisted the first responders to gain access to the patient with his own UTV. Tri-State Ambulance also arrived on scene. Espe was stabilized, then transported out of the woods, and transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.