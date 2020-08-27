Viroqua man uninjured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

There were no reported injuries following a Viroqua man's single-vehicle accident just after 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 on Hwy. 56 east of Hwy. 82 in the town of Liberty.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Zachary Fox, 18, was traveling westbound and went to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control of the vehicle. It continued off of the road up an embankment, and the vehicle came to rest on the hillside against a tree. Fox was wearing his seat belt and was able to get out of the vehicle safely.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Viola Fire Department and Viola First Responders. The incident remains under investigation.
