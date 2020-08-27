 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua man uninjured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56
0 comments

Viroqua man uninjured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

  • 0
Fox single-vehicle accident

Zachary Fox, 18, of Viroqua, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 56 east of Hwy 82 in the town of Liberty, Wednesday, Aug. 26, just after 8:30 p.m. Fox reported no injuries.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

There were no reported injuries following a Viroqua man's single-vehicle accident just after 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 on Hwy. 56 east of Hwy. 82 in the town of Liberty.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Zachary Fox, 18, was traveling westbound and went to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control of the vehicle. It continued off of the road up an embankment, and the vehicle came to rest on the hillside against a tree. Fox was wearing his seat belt and was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Viola Fire Department and Viola First Responders. The incident remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News