MADISON, Wis. -- Good things can come to those who wait. Just ask Scott Hoffland. He won $2 million last week playing a "Tremendous Two Million" scratch ticket, purchased at Main St. Mobil on 726 N. Main St. in Viroqua.

Hoffland says he does not play the Lottery frequently, but when he does, he likes to "buy tickets locally." A resident of Viroqua, population 4,419, Hoffland started to scratch the first few lines of his winning ticket at work. He stopped midway and decided to wait until his wife got home to finish scratching off the ticket. The happy couple has no immediate plans for their winnings other than to invest it, according to Hoffland.

Launched on Sept. 9, 2022, the "Tremendous Two Million" scratch game included two $2 million top prizes. The first top prize was won in October 2022.

The Wisconsin Lottery has one other scratch game with a pair of $2 million top prizes called "Two Million Dollars." Launched on March 17, 2023, both top prizes for this game are still available.

The odds to win the $2 million top prize for "Tremendous Two Million" and "Two Million Dollars" scratch games are 1 in 280,000.