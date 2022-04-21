Viroqua Mayor Justin Running takes oath of office

A new mayor took the oath of office at a special meeting of the Viroqua Common Council, April 19.
Mayor Justin Running and Gregory Splinter (Ward 2), Tanja Birke (Ward 4), Cyndy Hubbard (Ward 6) and Kristal Welter (Ward 8) were sworn in by Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus.
The alderpersons elected Birke as council president.
The city council adopted council rules and approved an amendment proposed by Welter to add announcements to the agenda. The announcements would be listed on the agenda before the first period for public comment.
