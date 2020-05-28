Viroqua Middle School announces April Students of the Month

Viroqua Middle School has selected its students of the month for April.
Grade 8
Emma Harem and Connor Mathison.
Grade 7
Lauren Buros and Jack Dahl.
Trillium
Bryne Swenson.
Grade 6
Alex Klum, Maddie Fletcher, Alana Christianson, Allie Olson, Brandon Skrede, Jed Harless, Siri Volden, Summer Canavan, Keagan Boardman, Teagan Madigan and Arriana Niemyjski.
Grade 5
Megan Brendel and Kyle Volden.
Physical Education
Iris Curley and Nathan Walters.
Music
Maisie Montemurno and Lotus Smith.
Information Processing
Tavin Hagen and Maddie Fletcher.
Art
Dawson LeJeune-Jarrett, Summer Canavan and Nathan Walters III.
