Viroqua Middle School announces April Students of the Month
Viroqua Middle School has selected its students of the month for April.

Grade 8

Emma Harem and Connor Mathison.

Grade 7

Lauren Buros and Jack Dahl.

Trillium

Bryne Swenson.

Grade 6

Alex Klum, Maddie Fletcher, Alana Christianson, Allie Olson, Brandon Skrede, Jed Harless, Siri Volden, Summer Canavan, Keagan Boardman, Teagan Madigan and Arriana Niemyjski.

Grade 5

Megan Brendel and Kyle Volden.

Physical Education

Iris Curley and Nathan Walters.

Music

Maisie Montemurno and Lotus Smith.

Information Processing

Tavin Hagen and Maddie Fletcher.

Art

Dawson LeJeune-Jarrett, Summer Canavan and Nathan Walters III.

