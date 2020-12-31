 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua Middle School announces November, December Students of the Month
0 comments

Viroqua Middle School announces November, December Students of the Month

  • 0

Viroqua Middle School has announced the Students of the Month for November and December.

November Students of the Month

November Students of the Month include the following:

Grade 8:

  • Kylie Huschka, Owen King;

Grade 7:

  • Allie Olson, Alex Klum;

Trillium:

  • Eli Lenz.

Grade 6:

  • Maya Hanson, Finn Theobald;

Grade 5:

  • Gage Volden, Stella Fergot;

Physical education:

  • Bryne Swenson;

Music:

  • Emily Berra;

Library:

  • Adelaide Woodward;

Information processing:

  • Kolten Peterson;

Family consumer science:

  • Allie Halvorson

Health:

  • Ciara Zitzner.

December Students of the Month

December Students of the Month include the following:

Grade 8:

  • Rachel Conaway, Vincent Klum;

Grade 7:

  • Adriana Quiroa, Ava McClurg;

Trillium:

  • Bryne Swenson;

Grade 6:

  • Anna Solverson, Nathan Walters;

Grade 5:

  • Madelyn Moilien, Ayden (AJ) Pederson;

Physical education:

  • Allyah Schwem;

Music:

  • Anthony Dipietro;

Library:

  • Charli LaMere.

Information processing:

  • Weston Benzing

Technical education:

  • Emily Hubatch;

Family consumer science: Hudson Running.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News