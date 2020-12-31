Viroqua Middle School announces November, December Students of the Month

Viroqua Middle School has announced the Students of the Month for November and December.
November Students of the Month
November Students of the Month include the following:
Grade 8:
- Kylie Huschka, Owen King;
Grade 7:
- Allie Olson, Alex Klum;
Trillium:
- Eli Lenz.
Grade 6:
- Maya Hanson, Finn Theobald;
Grade 5:
- Gage Volden, Stella Fergot;
Physical education:
- Bryne Swenson;
Music:
- Emily Berra;
Library:
- Adelaide Woodward;
Information processing:
- Kolten Peterson;
Family consumer science:
- Allie Halvorson
Health:
- Ciara Zitzner.
December Students of the Month
December Students of the Month include the following:
Grade 8:
- Rachel Conaway, Vincent Klum;
Grade 7:
- Adriana Quiroa, Ava McClurg;
Trillium:
- Bryne Swenson;
Grade 6:
- Anna Solverson, Nathan Walters;
Grade 5:
- Madelyn Moilien, Ayden (AJ) Pederson;
Physical education:
- Allyah Schwem;
Music:
- Anthony Dipietro;
Library: