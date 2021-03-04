Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month for January, February

Viroqua Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for January and February.
January Students of the MonthJanuary Students of the Month include Grade 8 Hayden Burckhardt and Georgia Goede; library Marina Bernstein; physical education Emily Hubatch; Grade 8 Samara Bramstedt; physical education Owen King; Grade 5 Hunter Gald and Tatum Schumacher; Grade 6 Leah Slack; family consumer science Declan Swenson, Grade 6 Aiden Wermich; music—Finn Theobald; Grade 8 Matthew Weston; and information processing Nathan Walters.
February Students of the MonthFebruary Students of the Month include Grade 5 Finn Siemon; physical education Weston Benzing; art Solomon Lenz; information processing Sophie Buros; Grade 6 Megan Brendel and Ella Simonson; art Adelaide Woodward; Grade 5 Olivia Willis; music Kylie Unseth; Grade 7 Kayleigh Ackman and Kenna Hohlfelder; health Ava McClurg; Grade 8 Elyse Neprud; Trillium Seth Kiedinger; Grade 8 Kaitlyn Hanson; health Braden Sanwick; library Paul Eddy; music Serenity Mercer; and physical education Kate Quakenbush.